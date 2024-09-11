Dad and son sold counterfeit luxury goods at Miami store, had $3M in fake merch: Police

A father and son duo are facing charges after police said they sold counterfeit luxury handbags and other items out of their Miami store where investigators found a treasure trove of around $3 million in phony items, officials said.

Giovanni Tummolillo Sr. 72, and Giovanni Tummolillo Jr., 40, are facing multiple charges involving selling counterfeit merchandise, arrest reports said.

Tummolillo Jr. was arrested back on Aug. 23, while his father was arrested at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Giovanni Tummolillo Sr. and Giovanni Tummolillo Jr.

According to the arrest reports, the pair sold the items out of their business, Leather Goods LLC on Southeast 2nd Avenue in Miami.

The counterfeit items for sale included luxury brand goods like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Fendi, hermes, Gucci, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Prada, YSL, Christian Dior, Balenciaga, and Tiffany, the reports said.

On March 8, Miami Police detectives working with Homeland Security Investigations made a controlled purchase at the business using a confidential informant.

The informant met with Tummolillo Jr. and checked out the merchandise, picking out a Louis Vuitton fanny pack and duffle bag that were bought for a negotiated price of $1,150, the reports said.

On March 20, another controlled purchase was made for a blue Fendi bag, a red Hermes purse, Louis Vuitton footwear, Dita sunglasses and Christian Louboutin heels.

Tummolillo Jr. provided a total for the items of $1,750, which was paid by the informant, the reports said.

On July 2, another controlled purchase was made, this time for a Louis Vuitton bookbag, a Louis Vuitton duffle, a Louis Vuitton purse, a Hermes purse, Gucci sandals, Hermes dress shoes, a Cartier bracelet, a Hermes belt, and a Louis Vuitton belt, for a purchase price of $3,200.

A licensed private investigator who works as a trademark representative for Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Cartier, Gucci and Van Cleef & Arpels determined the items purchased were counterfeit, and the brands' in-house trademark experts also verified that the items were counterfeit, the reports said.

A search warrant was executed at the business and around $3 million worth of counterfeit merchandise was recovered, the reports said.

Also recovered was equipment used to make the merchandise.

Tummolillo Sr. and Tummolillo Jr. were both booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.