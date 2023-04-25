Dad Arrested After Loaded Gun Found in Student's Backpack at Lauderdale Lakes School

A father is facing charges after a loaded gun was found in a student's backpack at a Lauderdale Lakes elementary school Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened at Park Lakes Elementary School on N. State Road 7.

Footage showed multiple Broward Sheriff's Office deputies outside the entrance to the school, which was placed on lockdown.

Broward County Public Schools officials said the weapon was found inside a student's backpack.

In a message to parents, the school's principal confirmed the gun was loaded.

"This morning, our security team safely confiscated a loaded weapon that was found inside a student’s backpack. I want to assure you this situation did not involve any threats toward our school and all students are safe," the message read. "In an abundance of caution, our school is on lockdown as we continue to work with the Broward Sheriff’s Office regarding this matter."

The lockdown was later lifted. No injuries were reported.

BSO officials said deputies made contact with the student's father, who told them he accidentally placed the weapon in the wrong bag.

The gun was confiscated and the father, 34-year-old Rasheed Anderson, was arrested, officials said.

Anderson was charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and disruption of a school function. He also faces two counts of possession of a firearm for two guns that were found in his vehicle on school property, officials said.

Parents said they were stunned to learn of the loaded gun being found at the school.

"I was absolutely appalled, I was absolutely losing it, first thing I did was try to call the school, try to call the teachers to find out if everything’s OK with my kid," father Ky Walker said. "I just didn’t think something like this would happen right here, right in our neck of the woods, I’m still shocked.”

