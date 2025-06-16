Dad drowns after saving 2 children in Fort Lauderdale: Officials

A man who sprang into action after his two children appeared to be in distress while in the water in Fort Lauderdale died on Monday, officials said.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Antwon Wilson, a resident of Lauderhill.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident happened on Sunday at around 7:20 p.m. in the ocean near the B Ocean Resort on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Authorities said a girl between 7 and 10 years old was struggling in the water, and Wilson was in the water nearby and tried to help her.

Both of his children were rescued and one of them was transported to the hospital, alongside Wilson and a good Samaritan.

Wilson would then die at Broward Health Medical Center, officials said.

Fire rescue said on Monday that the child and the good Samaritan were awake and responsive.

A death investigation into the drowning is now underway.