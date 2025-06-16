Fort Lauderdale

Dad drowns after saving 2 children in Fort Lauderdale: Officials

The man was identified as 33-year-old Antwon Wilson, a resident of Lauderhill.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who sprang into action after his two children appeared to be in distress while in the water in Fort Lauderdale died on Monday, officials said.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Antwon Wilson, a resident of Lauderhill.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident happened on Sunday at around 7:20 p.m. in the ocean near the B Ocean Resort on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Authorities said a girl between 7 and 10 years old was struggling in the water, and Wilson was in the water nearby and tried to help her.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Both of his children were rescued and one of them was transported to the hospital, alongside Wilson and a good Samaritan.

Wilson would then die at Broward Health Medical Center, officials said.

Fire rescue said on Monday that the child and the good Samaritan were awake and responsive.

Local

6 to Know 4 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami Beach 15 mins ago

Versace Mansion ex-employee armed with knife threatens to ‘slit' boss' throat: Cops

A death investigation into the drowning is now underway.

This article tagged under:

Fort Lauderdale
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us