Dad Facing Charges After Loaded Gun Found in Student's Backpack at Lauderdale Lakes School

A father is facing charges after a loaded gun was found in a student's backpack at a Lauderdale Lakes elementary school Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened at Park Lakes Elementary School on N. State Road 7.

Footage showed multiple Broward Sheriff's Office deputies outside the entrance to the school, which was placed on lockdown.

Broward County Public Schools officials said the weapon was found inside a student's backpack.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In a message to parents, the school's principal confirmed the gun was loaded.

"This morning, our security team safely confiscated a loaded weapon that was found inside a student’s backpack. I want to assure you this situation did not involve any threats toward our school and all students are safe," the message read. "In an abundance of caution, our school is on lockdown as we continue to work with the Broward Sheriff’s Office regarding this matter."

BSO officials said deputies made contact with the student's father, who told them he accidentally placed the weapon in the wrong bag.

The lockdown was later lifted. No injuries were reported.

The gun was confiscated and the father is being charged, officials said.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.