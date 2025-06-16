Broward County

Dad, girl and good Samaritan nearly drown at Fort Lauderdale Beach: Authorities

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the ocean near the B Ocean Hotel on Seabreeze Boulevard, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

By Kim Wynne

Three people are fighting for their lives after nearly drowning at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Sunday.

Authorities said a girl between 7 and 10 years old was struggling in the water, and her father who was in the water nearby tried to help her.

A second adult was also trying to help "but became overwhelmed and exited the water," fire rescue said.

Lifeguards had gone off duty about 20 minutes before, but rushed back in when they heard the call.

"The lifeguards were able to get in and pull the daughter out," Battalion Chief Danny Moran said. "Unfortunately the father went under water."

It was "a few minutes" before he was found and brought to shore, where "paramedics began lifesaving measures."

Moran said all three victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

