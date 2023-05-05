Dad of UFC Star Jorge Masvidal Shot Man in Fighter's Miami-Dade Home: Police

The father of former UFC star Jorge Masvidal was arrested after he shot another man during an argument inside the fighter's Miami-Dade home, police said.

Jorge Masvidal Fernandez, 67, was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge in connection with the Thursday afternoon shooting, according to an arrest report released Friday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jorge Masvidal Fernandez

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday at the home in the 5800 block of Southwest 118th Avenue.

The victim, identified as Luis Leoncini, was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital for what appeared to be gunshot wounds to both arms, the report said.

Leoncini is a family acquaintance of Masvidal, police said.

According to the report, Leoncini told investigators that Masvidal shot him after the two got into an argument inside the home near the kitchen.

Footage showed a large amount of police officers surround the sprawling home shortly after the shooting.

Masvidal was taken into custody, and after a search warrant was executed, investigators found a revolver inside a kitchen cabinet, the report said.

"The alleged shooter in this case also stated along with the victim that they were in a heated discussion, it turned into an argument and that argument esculated to the point where the shooter shot the victim," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Chris Thomas said.

The victim, Leoncini, was said to be in stable condition.

Property records show the house belongs to the retired UFC fighter. Police said they couldn't confirm who the home belongs to but don't believe Masvidal was involved.

The elder Masvidal was booked into jail and given a $10,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.