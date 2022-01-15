Dancing Like The Stars Fundraiser Aims To Help with First Responder Mental Health Resources

“Dancing Like the Stars,” a fundraiser for mental health resources for first responders, took place at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Center Saturday.

Similar to the hit TV show, dancers and first responders paired up to show off their moves.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Recent events in South Florida have highlighted the need for more PTSD awareness for front line workers and first responders.

“Hopefully we can raise enough money and help people. That’s what it’s all about,” Richard Ramirez, a retired Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worker said.

Events like this, he says, hit close to home and Ramirez has been the dance competition’s Emcee since he was just 10-years-old.

🎶 We brought the moves!

Join us in congratulating our very own Chief Cordero-Stutz and Officer Alex Munoz for participating in the “Dancing like the Stars Miami” fundraiser event! They placed in the top 3 alongside @MiamiDadeFire Chief Willie Williams! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eRm6JAK7IV — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 16, 2022

Emergency services students came to the event to show support for their very own.

“We’re here supporting Chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Willy Williams,” emergency services student Andres Vargas said. “Hoping to see him perform, get a great score, and supporting him. He’s our professor, we just want to see what he’s got.”

There was even an impromptu dance by Adrian, a five year old boy, who was not afraid to show his best robot dance moves.

Ramirez says the cause is much needed after the Surfside tragedy last year.

“The Champlain collapse brought out a lot of emotions," Ramirez said. Feelings that first responders have to deal with all the time because it was so close to home.”