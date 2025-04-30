‘Dangerous Dogs' bill passed by Florida Senate, awaits DeSantis' signature

A bill to regulate certain dogs was passed by the Florida Senate this week and is now awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.

The "Dangerous Dogs" bill, CS/HB 593, would require owners of dogs deemed dangerous to have liability insurance and put microchips in the animals.

The bill is also known as the "Pam Rock Act." Rock was a 61-year-old mail carrier who was mauled by five dogs that got out of a fenced-in yard after her truck broke down on a dirt road in Putnam County back in 2022.

The bill provides a definition of dangerous dogs, based on issues such as whether they have attacked people.

The bill would require owners of such dogs to maintain liability insurance of $100,000 and have microchips that can be used to find them.