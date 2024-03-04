‘Please have mercy': Motorcyclist begs for help to find driver who hit him in Dania Beach

A man is on the verge of losing his leg after a hit-and-run crash on I-95 in Dania Beach.

Jorge Juan Rivera is in the intensive care unit at Broward Health Medical Center, thankful to be alive.

“Por favor ayúdame,” Rivera said from his hospital bed Monday, five days after the incident. He’s begging for help finding the driver responsible for shattering his leg.

Last Wednesday, Rivera was riding his motorcycle southbound on I-95 between I-595 and Griffin when the motorcycle broke down. As he stood on the shoulder near his bike, he called his cousin for a ride and suddenly, he was hit by a car.

Rivera said it all happened so fast, he didn’t see the car that hit him. His cousin Ramiro Rivera was on the phone with him when it happened.

“The phone shut down at the moment when I was on the call and one minute later he sent a picture, his leg was destroyed, and he’s crying, asking for help,” Ramiro Rivera said.

Five days later, doctors will decide if they have to amputate Rivera’s left leg.

“They said there is not much they can do, nine chances out of 10 they’re going to have to cut the leg,” said Ramiro Rivera.

While Rivera deals with his injuries, his family is trying to get the word out about what happened to him. They pray someone who was in the area around 6:30 that morning will help them find the driver responsible.

“Please have mercy, first of all as a human you don’t do that to a person. If you know you did something bad, my cousin could’ve died in that single moment if no one came to rescue him,” Ramiro Rivera said. “Thank God somebody stopped, saw, and called the ambulance.”

If doctors try to save Rivera’s leg, he will still need seven to eight more surgeries in the coming months.

Rivera moved to Florida from Colombia just seven months ago, and now his life is turned upside down. If you have any information that can help investigators, call Florida Highway Patrol.