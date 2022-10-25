Dania Beach Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 2 Girls for a Decade

One girl was just 5-years-old and the other was 7-years-old when the sexual attacks began and about 10 years later one of them was courageous enough to report it, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Jesus Davila, 53, was arrested Sunday on 44 charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of victims under the age of 12, records show.

Deputies were called to a sexual assault treatment center in Fort Lauderdale before 7 p.m. Saturday where the 16-year-old alleged victim said she had been sexually battered at 4 a.m. that same day by a man her family knew, detectives said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, the teen repeatedly resisted, and Davila repeatedly told her she wanted it, she loved it, that he taught her everything she knew, and that he could be her “sugar daddy.”

She said Davila had sexually assaulted her about 40 or 50 times between the ages of seven and 16 and swore he would stop, the report stated.

Detectives set up a monitored and recorded phone call between the teenager and Davila during which he confessed to everything and to having sex with another girl beginning when she was five, they said.

The other girl was interviewed, and she said Davila had sexually abused her 20 or 30 times until she was 15, investigators said.

Davila declined to answer any questions and was arrested.

He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about other potential victims can relay anonymous tips to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.