Dania Beach man arrested for stalking neighbor days after similar stalking arrest

A Dania Beach man was arrested for stalking a neighbor a week after he was arrested for stalking another neighbor, authorities said.

Qwintis Terrell Lee, 44, was arrested March 1 on charges of stalking, trespassing, and resisting an officer without violence, Broward jail records showed.

He was released on bond on March 2 but was arrested again on March 8 on a new stalking charge.

The arrests involve incidents involving two female neighbors of Lee on Northwest 14th Way in Dania Beach.

According to an arrest report, on Feb. 28, one neighbor reported Lee knocked on her front door then knocked on her back window.

She said she had prior run-ins with him where he would blow her kisses or "make condescending statements in regards to being in a fictitious relationship with her," the report said.

The woman said she's scared and intimidated and fears for her safety after the interactions with Lee.

An officer spoke with Lee who said he and the victim "talk and have had sexual relations," the report said.

He admitted to jumping her fence and knocking on her window and was taken into custody.

As an officer was escorting Lee to a police vehicle, Lee started running, leading to a brief foot chase before he was detained, the report said.

The March 8 arrest was made after Lee allegedly left a note for another neighbor near her door with his name, a phone number and a message, the report said.

"Look I really like you," the message read, according to the report. "But please don't cross me or hurt me, that's all I ask of you is your loyalty then we'll it from there and get to know each other."

The victim said Lee has made repeated attempts to reach out to her, leaving her concerned for her safety and scared to go home.

She also said there were prior incidents in which Lee was seen in his backyard "masturbating in the direction of her residence," and she provided video from her doorbell camera that showed Lee exposing himself and masturbating, the report said.

She also said she found another note with the same phone number and "call me" written in Spanish.

"The arrestee is showing a clear pattern of harassment with the two females in this report," the report said. "His two recent arrests are indicating a pattern of escalated behavior in which both victims have shown a level of concern and fear for their safety resulting in the victims leaving their residence to stay with friends at other locations or in the case of this victim leaving to the gym to shower and sleepover at a friend's residence."

According to the report, Lee claimed both women "have shown signs of flirting toward him and he is a man just trying to make a move."

Lee's aunt spoke with NBC6 on Tuesday and came to his defense.

"He’s trying to get his life together. He’s not a violent person like they got him going. He’s not threatening nobody," Eddie Jean King said.

Lee was booked into jail and later appeared in court, where he was given a $15,000 bond.

Records showed Lee is no stranger to law enforcement. He served nearly nine years in prison following a 1999 robbery and grand theft auto conviction, and was given five-and-a-half years in prison following a 2009 conviction for shooting or throwing a missile and battery on a law enforcement officer.