Danielle Expected to Become Hurricane, Continue Move Away From United States

The storm was slowly moving to the east at 3 mph and was expected to move away from the United States in the coming days

The month of September started with the forming of the fourth named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday – and it could become the next hurricane within days.

Tropical Storm Danielle has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour as of the latest advisory and was expected to strengthen over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

As of Thursday, a second area named Invest 91-L maintained a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days. While the system may become a tropical depression in a day or two, any additional organization would likely trigger a name being assigned to the system.

Computer model forecasts were in good agreement that the ridge of high pressure in the Atlantic will force this system to curl up and away from the United States.

A third area in the eastern tropical Atlantic was being monitored for development later in the week with formation chances currently at 10 percent.

Only three other named storms had formed in the first three months of this year’s season, far below the active seasons of the past several years.

