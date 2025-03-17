only on 6

Dashcam shows car crashing into FHP trooper's cruiser on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Several angles of the dashcam footage show a sedan veering off the highway and crashing into the trooper.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dashcam footage shows the moments a vehicle crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade earlier this month.

The trooper was standing near his car when the crash happened on March 4, and he was hospitalized with only minor injuries.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Interstate 195. The trooper was stopped on the shoulder and outside his vehicle investigating a previous crash.

Several angles of the dashcam footage show a sedan veering off the highway and crashing into the trooper. Debris flies into the air as well as a tire.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It was unclear whether the driver would face any charges, but Florida's "move over" law requires drivers to move over a lane for any stopped vehicles on the side of the road. If they can't move over, drivers must slow down.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

only on 6Caught on Camera
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us