Dashcam shows car crashing into FHP trooper's cruiser on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Dashcam footage shows the moments a vehicle crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade earlier this month.

The trooper was standing near his car when the crash happened on March 4, and he was hospitalized with only minor injuries.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Interstate 195. The trooper was stopped on the shoulder and outside his vehicle investigating a previous crash.

Several angles of the dashcam footage show a sedan veering off the highway and crashing into the trooper. Debris flies into the air as well as a tire.

It was unclear whether the driver would face any charges, but Florida's "move over" law requires drivers to move over a lane for any stopped vehicles on the side of the road. If they can't move over, drivers must slow down.

