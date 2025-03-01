Dashcam shows trooper going after wrong-way driver on Palmetto Expressway

Dash camera footage shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper repeatedly trying to block a wrong-way driver on the Palmetto Expressway.

The video from Feb. 20 shows the trooper going after the suspect, identified as John Michael Actisdano, who officials say was going the wrong way on the westbound lanes of SR 826.

The car appeared to collide with another vehicle as the driver tried to back away from the trooper. The trooper ultimately used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver.

A records check revealed the car was reported stolen, troopers said, and that the driver was impaired and had a suspended license.

Actisdano was charged with grand theft of a vehicle, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and driving while under and influence and with a suspended license, jail records show.