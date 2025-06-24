Dashcam video captures deputies performing PIT maneuver during pursuit in St. Augustine

Dash camera footage captured the moments when deputies in St. Augustine took a man into custody after he led them on a pursuit.

William Middleton, 27, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to St. Johns County Sheriff's, on June 2, deputies were notified about a suspicious person at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw Middleton driving inside the mall area who was not able to stay in his lane and was driving the wrong way.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Middleton, deputies said, was also throwing trash out of his window.

When deputies attempted to do a traffic stop, Middleton kept driving, slammed his brakes several times and then threw his middle finger at a deputy who was behind.

As Middleton kept driving erratically, deputies followed him onto State Road 16. He then started driving faster and went into the opposite lane to pass other vehicles and evade deputies.

Deputies said he nearly caused several head-on collisions with other drivers.

At one point during the pursuit, deputies used stop sticks, which deflated the right tires of Middleton's vehicle.

Dash camera video captured deputies performing a PIT maneuver on Middleton's car, which caused it to spin and come to a stop.

Deputies armed with guns then approached the car and Middleton, who was shirtless and barefoot, was taken into custody.