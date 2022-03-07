Dashcam Video Shows Alleged Drunk Driver in Head-On Crash With Florida Trooper

New dashcam video shows a Florida Highway Patrol trooper using her vehicle to force a head-on collision to stop an alleged drunk driver from possibly hitting some runners.

FHP officials said Trooper Toni Schuck placed her vehicle directly in the path of the drunk driver, who was heading toward a road closure in place for the Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race near Tampa Sunday morning.

Schuck's dashcam video captured the violent head-on collision.

🚨HERO ALERT🚨



Yesterday, a drunk driver was heading toward the Skyway 10K route and FHP Trooper Toni Schuck selflessly placed her vehicle directly in the path of the drunk driver - preventing a tragedy. Thank you for your service, Trooper Schuck. We wish you a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/JDYd80sn3C — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) March 7, 2022

Schuck and the driver, identified as 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts, were both hospitalized as a result of the collision, WFLA reported.

Watts is facing charges including DUI causing serious injury, two counts of reckless driving with damage person or property, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person.

