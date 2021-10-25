Caught on Camera

Dashcam Video Shows Florida Trooper Saving Choking Child on I-95 in Miami

Trooper Reginald Mathieu was heading to a crash scene when the little girl's parents flagged him down. They and two other cars had stopped along the ramp and were in the road, attempting to get the 1-year-old child to breathe

A dashcam video captured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saving a toddler from choking on the side of Interstate 95 entrance ramp near Miami.

The agency released the dashcam footage from the Oct. 16 incident in a Twitter post that called the trooper a hero.

The dashcam video shows the trooper running up to assist the unconscious child.

A passerby had already tried to use an anti-choking device on the child, but was not successful, the Miami Herald reported.

Mathieu began performing back blows on the child until she regained consciousness, the agency said. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Troopers did not say what the girl had choked on, or how long she had been unresponsive.

