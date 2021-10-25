Dashcam Video Shows Florida Trooper Saving Choking Child on I-95 in Miami

A dashcam video captured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saving a toddler from choking on the side of Interstate 95 entrance ramp near Miami.

The agency released the dashcam footage from the Oct. 16 incident in a Twitter post that called the trooper a hero.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Trooper Mathieu recently responded to an emergency involving a 1 year old toddler who was unresponsive on I-95.



Trooper Mathieu’s first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness! #Hero pic.twitter.com/BAKTWmGP37 — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) October 24, 2021

Trooper Reginald Mathieu was heading to a crash scene when the little girl's parents flagged him down. They and two other cars had stopped along the ramp and were in the road, attempting to get the 1-year-old child to breathe.

The dashcam video shows the trooper running up to assist the unconscious child.

A passerby had already tried to use an anti-choking device on the child, but was not successful, the Miami Herald reported.

Mathieu began performing back blows on the child until she regained consciousness, the agency said. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Troopers did not say what the girl had choked on, or how long she had been unresponsive.