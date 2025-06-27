Caught on Camera

Dashcam video shows high-speed chase on Turnpike in Miami-Dade end in PIT maneuver

The incident happened Monday night in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 33.

New dashcam video shows a high-speed car chase on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade that ended with a PIT maneuver and foot pursuit.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a trooper had pulled over a Chevy Silverado for having an unsecured load.

The driver initially stopped, then sped off, leading to a high-speed chase before the trooper used a PIT maneuver.

The Chevy stopped in the grass shoulder but five people who were inside bailed out and ran toward a wooded area on foot, officials said.

Two of them were taken into custody, but the other three got away.

U.S. Border Patrol and Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies assisted in the search, and both of the suspects were taken into custody by Border Patrol, officials said.

