Dashcam video shows high-speed chase on Turnpike in Miami-Dade end in PIT maneuver

New dashcam video shows a high-speed car chase on the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade that ended with a PIT maneuver and foot pursuit.

The incident happened Monday night in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 33.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a trooper had pulled over a Chevy Silverado for having an unsecured load.

The driver initially stopped, then sped off, leading to a high-speed chase before the trooper used a PIT maneuver.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Chevy stopped in the grass shoulder but five people who were inside bailed out and ran toward a wooded area on foot, officials said.

Two of them were taken into custody, but the other three got away.

U.S. Border Patrol and Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies assisted in the search, and both of the suspects were taken into custody by Border Patrol, officials said.