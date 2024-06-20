Caught on Camera

Dashcam video shows high-speed FHP chase of teens in stolen SUV in Broward end in crash

According to arrest reports, the trooper was on I-75 when they spotted a silver Kia SUV that radar showed was going 107 mph

By Brian Hamacher

New dashcam video shows a high-speed chase involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and teens in a stolen SUV in Broward that ended in a crash.

The video shows the chase that unfolded back on May 21 on Interstate 75 southbound in unincorporated Broward.

According to arrest reports, the trooper was on I-75 when they spotted a silver Kia SUV that radar showed was going 107 mph.

The trooper tried to stop the SUV but it continued to flee, driving on the shoulder to pass vehicles.

The dashcam video shows the trooper use a PIT maneuver to try to stop the SUV, which was sent into the grassy median but got back on the highway and continued to flee.

At one point the trooper is able to hit the SUV again, sending it into the shoulder.

The video shows the three teens getting out with their hands up as the trooper orders them to get on the ground.

All three were arrested and taken to Broward's Juvenile Assessment Center.

According to the reports, the teens were in possession of screwdrivers, and one of them had multiple credit and ID cards belonging to a female.

A backpack found in the SUV also contained a handgun.

The SUV had been reported stolen out of Collier County and had damage to the steering column and ignition, and there was no key, the reports said.

The 17-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 14 and 16, who are all from Broward, are facing charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and possession of stolen property.

