Florida

Dashcam video shows suspect being pulled from burning vehicle in Vero Beach

Donald James Jr. is facing felony charges for fleeing and eluding officers

By Julian Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dash camera video captured the moment a suspect was pulled from a burning vehicle after fleeing from deputies in Vero Beach.

Donald James Jr. is facing felony charges for fleeing and eluding officers.

According to the Indian River Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, Vero Beach Police attempted a traffic stop in the area of the 4300 block of 26th Street.

During the stop, James Jr. fled the scene and went westbound, which prompted the IRSO to pursue him.

As deputies searched for James Jr., they found a vehicle engulfed in flames at a small field on the west side of 26th Street and 82nd Avenue.

In the dash camera video, deputies were heard yelling at James Jr. to get out of the car and he responded by saying his leg didn't work.

Two deputies then pulled James Jr. from the vehicle and he was dragged away from the scene.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

IRSO believes that James Jr. crashed into a tree as he fled from law enforcement.

On top of the felony charges he now faces, James Jr. was on inmate release status for a previous murder.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
