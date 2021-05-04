Miami-Dade County

Daughter Finds Parents Dead in Hialeah Apartment After Murder-Suicide: Police

Police didn't identify the couple but said they've been in a relationship for more than 30 years

By NBC 6 Digital Team

NBC 6

A daughter found the bodies of her parents inside their Hialeah apartment Tuesday morning in what police said was a murder-suicide.

The discovery was made at the apartments at West 12th Lane and 44th Place just before 9:45 a.m.

Hialeah Police officials said the daughter entered the apartment and found the bodies with a firearm nearby.

The man killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Miami-Dade CountyHialeah
