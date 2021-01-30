Daughter of Publix Founder Donated $300K to Rally Before Capitol Riot: WSJ

The heiress to the Publix supermarket chain was a major financial benefactor to the rally for former President Donald Trump the preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, according to one newspaper.

A report from the Wall Street Journal, says Julie Jenkins Fancelli gave nearly $300,000 for the January 6th rally at the Ellipse - which was attended by Trump before thousands of supporters marched to the Capitol building.

Over 135 people have been arrested for their roles in the riot, which left five people dead.

Publix released a statement to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV saying Fancelli does not have a role in their operations or “represent the company in any way.”

“The violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was a national tragedy. The deplorable actions that occurred that day do not represent the values, work or opinions of Publix Super Markets,” the statement read in part.

Fancelli, the daughter of founder George Jenkins, reportedly donated nearly $1 million during the 2020 elections to Trump and the Republican Party.