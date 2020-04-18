downtown miami

David Guetta to Perform Live Set From Downtown Miami as Fundraiser for COVID-19 Relief

French DJ David Guetta performs during the Vieilles Charrues music festival on July 21, 2019 in Carhaix-Plouger, western France.

David Guetta will be doing a virtual live set from Downtown Miami this evening to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, and the French DJ has pledged to match every dollar raised.

The set will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in collaboration with the Miami Downtown Development Authority. Listeners can tune in on the agency's Facebook page or Instagram account.

To contribute to Guetta's fundraiser, you can choose one of four organizations to donate to: the World Health Organization, Feeding America, Feeding South Florida, or the Hospital Foundation of France. Guetta has more information on his website.

