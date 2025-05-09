Davie Boulevard Bridge briefly stuck open, impacting rush hour traffic

The Davie Boulevard Bridge in Fort Lauderdale was briefly stuck open Friday afternoon, impacting rush hour traffic.

Officials said service techs were on the way to the bridge over the New River to make repairs.

Footage from Chopper6 showed the bridge stuck in an open position.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The bridge reopened about an hour later.

The bridge is back open! Thank you for your patience! https://t.co/5OxbjcqjkV — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) May 9, 2025

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.