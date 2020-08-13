Davie

Davie Man Arrested for Alleged Lewd Act on 14-Year-Old Girl

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Davie police arrested a man they say committed a lewd act on a 14-year-old-girl, and officials believe there may be more victims.

67-year-old Hugo Arciniega was arrested Wednesday for a lewd and lascivious act on a juvenile that had allegedly taken place one day prior in in Davie.

"We believe that it is very likely that Arciniega has committed this crime in the past on other juvenile victims," officials said.

If anyone has had contact with Arciniega, police ask that they contact the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

