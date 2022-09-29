Davie Man Caught in Stolen Car Bought With Fake ID: Police

A Davie man was spotted driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz that was reported stolen and when he was pulled over, that was not the only thing he had that didn’t belong to him, said the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy said he followed Davante Davis, 28, from Fort Lauderdale to Dania Beach, where a traffic stop was conducted about 9 a.m. Sept. 15.

According to the arrest report, the Mercedes CLA250 had been stolen from a car dealership in Pompano Beach, where Davis tried to buy the nearly $40,000 car on Aug. 26 using someone else’s identity as a co-signer.

BSO

He used a stolen credit card to make a $5,800 down payment and drove off, but it was charged back to the dealer when the true owner of the credit card disputed the charge, the report stated.

During the traffic stop, Davis had a fake Pennsylvania driver’s license and a counterfeit debit card. He told the deputy the phony driver’s license was for “getting into a club,” the deputy said.

Davis was arrested on charges that included grand theft auto, and possession of fraudulent ID and debit card.

Records also showed Davis had several outstanding warrants, including one in St. Lucie County for grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and giving false information to a pawn broker.

Davis was booked into the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $76,000 until he could be moved to St. Lucie County.