Davie Man Charged with Uploading Child Pornography to Cloud Account: PD

A Davie man is behind bars after police say Microsoft found child pornography uploaded to his cloud account.

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Jario Antonio uploaded 115 images and videos of child pornography to his Microsoft OneDrive account.

Police say, in 2014, Microsoft created an algorithm that allowed to them identify and report child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Microsoft first reported Antonio's images to NCMEC in August 2019 and included the IP address of the OneDrive account, according to the report.

After an investigation into the OneDrive folder, police say they were able to obtain a search warrant for Antonio's home.

Antonio admitted to transferring the images and videos from a folder on his hard drive to his personal computer, and later syncing them with his OneDrive account - viewing them repeatedly, according to the report.

He now faces three counts of possessing child pornography.