Davie Man Shot and Killed Wife in Front of Their Sobbing 5-Year-Old Daughter: Police

He shot his wife seven times in the head and neck while sitting in the front seat of a pickup truck as their 5-year-old daughter sat crying in the back seat, Davie police said.

Oscar Edmundo Marin Martinez, 42, called 911 and was arrested after the deadly shooting just before midnight Saturday, according to the arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The caller told the 911 operator in Spanish that his wife, “wanted to stab him and he didn’t allow her, she is dead, and his wife is located in his car, which is a black Chevrolet [Silverado 2500],” the report stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The truck was parked in a lot at 12490 Southwest 5th Street with all four doors open. Marin was in the driver’s seat. His wife was in the passenger seat. Their daughter was crying in the back seat and a silver pistol was found on the floorboard between the front seats. The deceased woman was holding a knife, police said.

Marin and his family lived with his twin brother about 50 yards away. Vinicio Marin Martinez told police his brother had waved him over to the truck and said, “I just killed my wife,” according to investigators.

Vinicio Marin Martinez urged his brother to take the young girl into the house, park the truck, and call police. During questioning, detectives said Oscar Marin claimed they had been arguing and he shot his wife because she kept poking him with the knife and he felt threatened.

He was arrested early Sunday, charged with murder and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show.