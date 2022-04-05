Police Arrest Suspect Who Shot, Killed Dog at Davie Vet Clinic

Note: Some footage in the video above and details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Police have arrested a suspect who they say randomly shot and killed a dog at a Davie veterinarian clinic.

The shooting happened at 6:45 a.m. Friday at Aycock Veterinarian Clinic on Stirling Road, according to the Davie Police Department.

Chayse Billie was arrested and charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty, Davie Police said Tuesday evening. He was located with the help of the Seminole Police Department.

#ARRESTALERT: #DaviePD Criminal Investigation Division identified the suspect involved in the Animal Cruelty incident on April 1, 2022. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/IXDkGXvdFH — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) April 5, 2022

A man approached the kennel on the south side of the vet's office and shot a boarded female dog multiple times, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured him walking up to a fence, appearing to kick it, and then taking pictures.

He then pulls out a gun and shoots the dog, and then takes even more photos.

Daniel Perez, an Army reservist, adopted his dog Matilda seven years ago. She helped him with his anxiety and depression after he served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"She knew when I was down, depressed," he said. "She forced me to pet her, and by doing that, I would calm down, relax, and think of something else."

Perez would drop Matilda off at the clinic an hour before it opened so he could get to work on time. When it would open, the employees would bring her in.

He's now confused and upset as to why someone would target his dog.

"At the beginning, I thought it was personal, a target to me — then I thought it was a target to the dog, the doctor — but the video, in my opinion, seems a stupid prank that you would post on a platform like the black web or TikTok," Perez said.

Davie Police found the Lab Pointer mix dead with three bullets in her.

The suspect is described as a thin, white male in his early 20s, who is approximately 5-foot-10 to six feet tall with bleached hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, basketball shorts and white sneakers.

"To me, he would probably do it again, and it would probably escalate to something else," Perez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8303.