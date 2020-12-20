Davie Police Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash Days After Retirement

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a recently retired Davie police officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash just days after retiring from the force.

According to Davie Police Department, officer Dexter Riley was killed in a motorcycle crash last week. He had retired earlier in December.

"We lost an amazing person who impacted the lives of many in our department and community," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

"We ask that you keep his family, friends, fellow officers and members of the department in your thoughts and prayers."

Riley had served for 28 years and was laid to rest with full honors on Saturday.