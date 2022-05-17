Davie Police Searching for 11-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Monday

Davie Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing child who was last seen Monday night.

The missing child, identified as 11-year-old Danylah Harrington, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. in the area of 14500 Southwest 16th Street.

Police did not release details on what Harrington was last seen wearing, her height and weight or who she may have last been seen with,

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200.

