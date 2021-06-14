Broward

Davie Police Searching for 12-Year-Old Missing After Social Media Conversation

Police issued a missing juvenile advisory for Zariah Ajon, who was last seen leaving her home around 11 p.m. Sunday

By NBC 6

Davie Police Department

Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old in Broward County last seen communicating with an unknown person on social media.

Davie Police issued a missing juvenile advisory for Zariah Ajon, who left her home around 11 p.m. Sunday while speaking with someone on the app Snapchat.

Ajon is 4’11” tall and weighs 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8293.

This article tagged under:

BrowardDavieMissing person
