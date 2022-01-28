Davie Police Searching for Woman Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Davie Police are searching for a missing woman who disappeared last month under suspicious circumstances, officials said.

Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20, police said Friday.

Officials said Oh went missing under suspicious circumstances but gave no other details.

#MissingAdult: Haneul Oh was last seen in Davie on December 20th, 2021. Oh went missing under suspicious circumstances. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haneul Oh is urged to contacted #DaviePD at (954) 693-8290. #missing #bolo #daviefl #daviepolice #daviepd pic.twitter.com/EpVMelDE5D — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 28, 2022

Oh is 5-foot-0, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla, with New Jersey tag L20NAZ.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oh is asked to contact police at 954-693-8290.