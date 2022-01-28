Broward County

Davie Police Searching for Woman Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances

Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20, police said Friday

By NBC 6

Davie Police

Davie Police are searching for a missing woman who disappeared last month under suspicious circumstances, officials said.

Haneul Oh, 22, was last seen in Davie on Dec. 20, police said Friday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officials said Oh went missing under suspicious circumstances but gave no other details.

Oh is 5-foot-0, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be in a gray 2005 Toyota Corolla, with New Jersey tag L20NAZ.

Local

Miami Beach 4 hours ago

Miami Beach Man, 19, Facing Child Pornography Charges

Caught on Camera 21 hours ago

‘I Just Heard a Boom': Video Shows SUV Plowing Into Plantation Restaurant

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oh is asked to contact police at 954-693-8290.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyDavieDavie police
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us