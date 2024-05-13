Davie registered sex offender accused of illegally voting since 1992

A Davie man who's a registered sex offender was arrested after authorities said he illegally voted in multiple elections dating back to 1992.

Amilcar De Jesus Noguera, 72, was arrested Friday on two counts of unqualified elector voting, records showed.

According to an arrest affidavit, in December 1989 Noguera was convicted of sexual activity with a child and forfeited his right to vote.

Broward Sheriff's Office Amilcar De Jesus Noguera

But in 1990, he completed a Florida Voter Application and became a registered voter in Broward, the affidavit said.

Noguera voted in the 1992 general election, and eventually voted 18 times between 1992 and 2022, the affidavit said.

In 2022 he requested a vote-by-mail ballot and mailed it in for the Aug. 23, 2022 primary, the affidavit said.

In April, the state's Office of Executive Clemency provided a letter certifying that Noguera's voting rights hadn't been restored, the affidavit said.

Noguera was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.