Dayonte Resiles Found Guilty of Murdering Woman in Davie Home in 2014

The second trial of a man accused of killing a woman in her Davie home in 2014 has ended in a guilty verdict.

Dayonte Resiles, 27, was found guilty Friday of murder in the killing Jill Halliburton Su.

Jurors had been deliberating the case since Tuesday. Resiles now faces the possibility of the death penalty at sentencing.

Prosecutors said Su interrupted Resiles as he was burglarizing her home on Sept. 8, 2014. Evidence showed the 59-year-old woman was bound at the hands and feet, forced into a bathtub and stabbed about 25 times, according to court testimony.

Resiles pleaded not guilty. While DNA evidence placed Resiles at the scene, defense lawyers questioned whether the evidence was contaminated.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in December when jurors couldn't reach a unanimous decision.

The jurors initially said they'd reached a verdict but when they were polled about whether they agreed with the decision that was reached in the jury room, the first juror said she didn't.

After more deliberations, the jury quickly declared itself deadlocked.

Resiles also faces criminal charges from a 2016 escape from the Broward County Courthouse. Resiles unlocked his shackles and fled from a hearing at the courthouse, resulting in a six-day manhunt.

After he was recaptured, Resiles wrote the court insisting he fled because he is innocent.

