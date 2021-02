Due to NBC News coverage of the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, Wednesday's episode of 'Days of Our Lives' will be seen on CoziTV at 1 p.m.

Locally, CoziTV can be seen on Channel 6.2 and Comcast Channel 216. The episode can also be seen on NBC.com.

