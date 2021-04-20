DEA Holding Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Saturday

In an effort to curb the growing number of opioid overdose deaths during the pandemic, the Drug Enforcement Agency will hold its 20th annual Take Back Day this Saturday at locations across South Florida and across the country.

The event comes just months after a successful day last October, when over 500 tons of unwanted drugs were turned in. Over the last 10 years, more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs have been turned in.

“It’s important to keep our own homes safe by regularly cleaning out medicine cabinets and any other areas where we store our pharmaceuticals,” Acting DEA Administrator D. Christopher Evans said in a statement. “Bringing unused or expired medications to a local collection site for safe disposal helps protect your loved ones and the environment.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 87,000 Americans died as a result of a drug overdose during a one-year period starting September 1, 2019.

“Overdose deaths in Florida continue to rise at an alarming rate.” said DEA Miami’s Field Division Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis. “Sadly, too often, our homes are the source where medications can be accessed.”

For a list of locations where items can be turned in and for more information, click on this link.