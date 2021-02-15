First Alert Traffic

Dead Body Found Along SB Lanes of I-95 in Miami-Dade

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and emergency crews were at the scene along I-95 southbound near the Golden Glades interchange

Officers spent part of Monday morning investigating a dead body found on the side of a busy Miami-Dade roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and emergency crews were at the scene along I-95 southbound near the Golden Glades interchange, where the body was found in the emergency lanes around 6:45 a.m.

Officials have not released any details on the body, including its identity or how it got in the roadway.

The roadway remains open, but drivers are advised to expect possible delays.

