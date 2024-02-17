Dead body found in Sunny Isles Beach

The body of an unidentified male was found on the beach in Sunny Isles early Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police say they are investigating the death but suspect there was no foul play involved.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner, police said.

So far, there is no further information available.

