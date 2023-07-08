Dead body found inside of vehicle in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Police launched an investigation Saturday after a dead body was found inside of a car in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers were called to the scene in the 1700 block of Southwest 4th Street just after 2:30 p.m. after reports of a body found in the area.

Officers found the body of the person, who was not identified, and pronounced them dead at the scene.

Investigators did not release details at the time on what caused the death.