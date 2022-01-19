Dead Body Found Near Deerfield Beach Train Tracks

Police are investigating a dead body found near train tracks Wednesday morning in Deerfield Beach.

Chopper footage over the scene near South Dixie Highway and Southeast 4th Street showed Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies responded just before 4 a.m.

BSO investigators said they received a call about a train striking a pedestrian before arriving to the scene and finding the female victim. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Southeast 4th Street remains closed in both directions at this time as an investigation continues.