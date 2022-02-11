Broward

Dead Body Found Near Truck in Fort Lauderdale Beach

Investigators have not released the victim's identity or information on how they died at this time

Police launched an investigation early Friday morning after a dead body was found laying next to a truck on a popular stretch of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Officers responded to the scene near the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m., where they found the body laying next to a black pickup truck.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity or information on how they died at this time.

