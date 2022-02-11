Dead Body Found Near Truck in Fort Lauderdale Beach

Police launched an investigation early Friday morning after a dead body was found laying next to a truck on a popular stretch of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Officers responded to the scene near the 800 block of Seabreeze Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m., where they found the body laying next to a black pickup truck.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity or information on how they died at this time.

