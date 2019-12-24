Miami-Dade

Dead Body Found Outside Home in Naranja

Officials have also not released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting

Police are investigating a morning shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that claimed the life of one person.

Officers arrived at the scene near the 26400 block of Southwest 139th Avenue in Naranja, where they found a male victim who had a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. Investigators have not released his identity at this time.

Officials have also not released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers.

