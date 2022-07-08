Deadline Approaching for City of Miami Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The City of Miami will stop accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance program on July 13, as all program funding will soon be obligated.

The program started in March 2021 as a way to help income-eligible renters that were struggling with their monthly bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Miami says that since the inception of the program, it has distributed $29.6 million dollars in rental and utility assistance, helping over 3,000 households.

Those still interested in rental assistance have until 5 p.m. on July 13 to apply. City officials urge the public to submit all required documents online by the deadline.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The program prioritizes people who are first-time applicants, households with income that is 50% of the Area Median Income or below, households in evictions, and households where one or more persons are unemployed on the date of the submitted application.

For more information on the program, please call 305-330-1508 on weekdays or visit this website