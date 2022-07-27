Deadline Thursday to Apply for Section 8 Housing Waiting List in Miami Beach

Miami Beach residents hoping to get on the waiting list for Section 8 housing have until Thursday to apply.

All applicants must be over the age of 62, disabled, either living or working in Miami Beach, be a military veteran or be the surviving spouse of a veteran.

3,000 applicants will be selected by a computer lottery after the application window closes Thursday at 4 p.m.

To apply and for more information, click on this link.

