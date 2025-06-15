Deadly crash in Davie causes road closures: Police

A deadly crash in Davie Sunday afternoon caused several road closures, police said.

According to Davie Police, there was a two-car crash on 15200 Griffin Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, a victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been disclosed.

No other injuries were reported.

Due to the crash, traffic going westbound on Griffin Road at Southwest 148th Avenue has been shut down.

Police also said the Interstate 75 entrances at Griffin Road could not be accessed from either east or westbound.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes as the investigation remains active.