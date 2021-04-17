2 Men Killed, 2 Women Hospitalized After Single Car Crash in Miami Beach: Police

Miami Beach Police are investigating an early morning crash that left one man dead and three other people hospitalized, with one later dying as well.

MBPD’s Ernesto Rodriguez says the single vehicle crash took place just before 5:45 a.m. near the 3100 block of Pine Tree Drive. Preliminary investigations say the car was traveling southbound when they may have been attempting to avoid another car turning from the northbound lanes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One male inside the vehicle died at the scene while three others, one man and two women, were transported to Ryder Trauma Center. The man later died at the hospital while both female victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released their identities or conditions at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid Pine Tree Drive for much of the morning and use Sheridan Avenue as an alternative as police continue their investigation.