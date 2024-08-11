Horrific multi-vehicle crash kills at least one person in downtown Miami

At least one person was killed Saturday morning after a horrific multi-vehicle crash in downtown Miami.

The crash involving at least three vehicles happened just before 7 a.m. on Saturday in the area of North Miami Avenue and NE 8th Street, according to Miami Police.

Cameras captured three vehicles that were heavily damaged.

Not long after first responders arrived, one person was pronounced dead, while several other people were taken to the hospital, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.