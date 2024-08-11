Broward

2 dead, several injured after multi-vehicle crash in Broward: BSO

The crash involved three vehicles in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street, BSO said

By NBC6

At least two people were killed in a major multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated Broward County on Sunday afternoon.

The crash involved three vehicles in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street just before 4 p.m., according to Broward Sheriff's Office's PIO.

Several people were taken to the Broward Health Medical Center for treatment and two were pronounced dead, BSO confirmed.

Drivers were urged to avoid the site of the crash as the investigation continued.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

