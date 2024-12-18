Boca Raton

Deadly police shooting under investigation in Boca Raton

One person was shot and killed by police in Boca Raton on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

Officials said in a post on X at 11:39 a.m. that the shooting occurred at Second Avenue and Second Street, closing the road.

Aerial images of the scene captured the body of the deceased in the roadway. Police did not immediately reveal more information about the person shot.

The scene of the shooting is near the Boca Raton Police Department, NBC affiliate WPTV reports.

"The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. Roads will remain closed until further notice," police said in a post on X.

Authorities did not immediately say what led to the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

